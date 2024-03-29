Provolone Valpadana PDO: double-digit growth on an annual basis

Provolone Valpadana PDO started 2024 in the best possible way: the first two months of the year, compared to the corresponding period of 2023, marked double-digit growth. Production recorded a significant +30% as well as total sales, with a +13% in volume (consortium data, March 2024). “These are rather encouraging data", comments Giovanni Guarneri , president of the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana, "if we also take into consideration the current climate of geopolitical uncertainties and the inflationary trend which are impacting the purchasing power of consumers. We are equally satisfied with 2023 in which we maintained production almost stably while also noting a significant growth path abroad".

In Europe, Germany and France confirm themselves as reference markets, with respectively +9% and +8.1% in volume. Appreciation is growing significantly in Northern Europe where a +67.2% in Sweden and a +58.9% in Belgium stand out. Overseas, there was an increase in the United States with +5.1% and +47.6% in Mexico.

Australia, which confirms itself as one of the most important importing countries of Provolone Valpadana, offers great satisfaction in terms of PDO sales which record a +30% compared to generic provolone. “This is also thanks to an important information and development activity that we have undertaken three years ago in the area and which we will continue to carry forward with the aim of supporting the value of the denomination as a guarantee of quality, strengthening its recognition and increasing its competitiveness and consumption. Not only that, we are increasingly convinced that it is essential for the Consortium to invest in the growth of foreign markets, which represent the future of our PDO", declares Guarneri .

Even in Italy, in recent years, the Consortium has invested itself in communication and promotion projects, both to support sales and to improve the level of recognition of European quality brand products, but also to emphasize the two different types of Provolone Valpadana Dop, sweet and spicy. An example of this was the "Choose your taste, sweet or spicy, only from Europe" campaign, a process which enjoyed co-financing from the European Commission and which allowed it to reach, in three years, around 100 million contacts through advertising and to make more than 4,200 consumers more informed and aware of the values behind the PDO brand.