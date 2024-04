Spar Austria: Christof Rissbacher nuovo presidente Comitato Gestione

Distribution Spar Austria: Christof Rissbacher new chairman of the Management Committee

The manager takes over from Paul Klotz, who remains head of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Spar Austria, an international group of which Aspiag Service, the concessionaire of the Despar, Eurospar and Interspar brands in Triveneto, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy is part,... more