Spar Austria: Christof Rissbacher new chairman of the Management Committee

The Board of Directors of Spar Austria, an international group of which Aspiag Service, the concessionaire of the Despar, Eurospar and Interspar brands in Triveneto, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy is part, has appointed Christof Rissbacher , president of the Management Committee of Aspiag Service since 1 ° April 2024.

The position of chairman of the Management Committee of Aspiag Service had recently been filled on an interim basis by Paul Klotz , member of the Board of Directors of Spar Austria. Klotz maintains the position of president of the Board of Directors of Aspiag Service srl. The two managing directors of Aspiag Service Arcangelo Francesco Montalvo and Massimo Salviato retain their current roles within the Management Committee and on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Rissbacher , who continues to serve as CEO of Aspiag Service, studied international economics at the University of Innsbruck and received his doctorate from the Institute of Business Management (Institut für Unternehmensführung). He then completed his education with an MBA in Financial Management.

Rissbacher has been working in the Spar Group Austria since 2002. He headed the Expansion and Project Development Division in Austria and from 2012 to 2021 was managing director of the Spar headquarters in Wörgl as Spar manager for the regions of Tyrol and Salzburg. In April 2021 he was appointed member of the Management Committee of Aspiag Service srl in Italy.