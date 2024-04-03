Marca By Bolognfiere: the 21st edition is underway

Over 20 thousand professional visitors, 1,100 exhibiting companies, 22 modern organized distribution brands, 7 pavilions and more than 250 hosted buyers from 30 countries: the numbers of the latest edition project the event towards a year of further satisfaction

Marca by BolognaFiere starts again from the unprecedented success of last January and lays the foundations for a 2025 of renewed development. Organized in collaboration with Adm - Associazione Distribuzione Moderna, the exhibition closed the last edition recording growth, in quantitative and qualitative terms, beyond all expectations: crowded stands and corridors.

With the best of Made in Italy, food and non-food; high profile conferences and observatories, authoritative institutional presences and a clear drive towards internationalisation, an essential element for an effective and strategic forward projection.

It starts from these assumptions and from a continuously growing sector - in 2023 the private label achieved a record turnover of 25.8 billion euros (exceeding 30% of the turnover of packaged consumer goods in modern distribution), with a significant increase in value (+15.4%) and volume (+4.7%) – the 2025 edition of Marca by BolognaFiere.

Among the new features already defined, the introduction of an extra day, Tuesday 14th January, in addition to the two already scheduled for Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th: it will be a day intended exclusively for B2B meetings between exhibiting companies and international buyers.

The general layout of the event is also confirmed with the two macro-exhibition areas, Food and Non Food. As always, the Food segment will make room for companies specialized in different product categories: from leavened and baked products to dairy products, through meat, cured meats, poultry and fish products and for oil, vinegar and condiments; ready-made sauces and gravies, confectionery products, jams and snacks; frozen foods; coffee, drinks etc. The Non-Food sector will instead be entrusted with the presentation of everything related to home care, personal care and DIY/DIY, with particular attention to the themes of efficiency and sustainability.

The thematic salons, Marca Fresh and Marca Tech, will also return. Strengthened by the excellent results achieved, the 5th edition of Marca Fresh, organized in collaboration with SGMarketing, will once again make the fresh produce sector, primarily fruit and vegetables, a protagonist, called upon to dialogue with the large-scale retail trade in the name of an increasingly heartfelt and widespread economic, social and environmental responsibility.

Packaging, logistics, raw materials, ingredients, technology and services: in its 11th edition Marca Tech will showcase intermediate goods for the MDD supply chain: an opportunity to discover, together with producers and retailers, the latest trends to innovate and operate in sustainable way.

To give concreteness to the increasingly distinctive positioning of Marca by BolognaFiere within the international trade fair schedule are first of all the numbers for 2024: 22 Modern Distribution brands that belong to the Scientific Technical Committee and exhibit at the event; 7 pavilions for over 26,000 square meters of net surface area (+26% compared to 2023); over 1,100 exhibiting companies and more than 20,000 visitors (+18% compared to 2023). The conference program is confirmed every year to be of great appeal to the public of operators and professionals, divided into conferences and focuses on the most current market data, with workshops and in-depth analysis covering every aspect relating to the distributor's brand.

The first edition was added in 2024 to the meetings dedicated respectively to the presentation of the Position Paper of The European House-Ambrosetti, promoted by Adm and Marca, and the XXI Marca Report by BolognaFiere, the annual photograph on the role of Mdd taken by Circana. of the conference held by GS1 Italy for an all-round exploration of the performance of the Non-Food sector.

In addition to the preview on January 14th, there are various actions implemented by BolognaFiere aimed at giving further impetus to the internationalization of the event, thus ensuring the presence of a growing number of international chains - 250 hosted buyers arriving from 30 countries in 2024 -, while facilitating the entry of Italian companies into foreign markets, the start of collaborations between manufacturers, brand owners and retailers and the development of the private label industry in a broad sense. With this in mind, the 3rd edition of Marca China will kick off at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) from 26 to 28 June 2024. With an exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the event will bring together 400 exhibiting companies and is preparing to host around 20 forums and events and welcome more than 10 thousand buyers and professional visitors. Focusing on key sectors for MDD, the exhibition will give ample space to the latest consumer trends such as health, organic and packaging design. The great novelty of this edition will be the presence of an area dedicated to the pet sector, designed to give new stimuli to the market.