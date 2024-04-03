It does not receive public funding
La Doria, strong improvement in 2023: revenues +20%

The group of the tomato preserves has closed the exercise to 1,22 billion Euro

The board of directors of La Doria S.p.a., active in the production of tomato derivatives, sauces, legumes and fruit juices branded by large retailers, approved the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2023. The group’s operating results show a "strong improvement" compared to 2022: 2023 turnover, in fact, amounted to 1.228 billion Euro, an increase o...

