Nutriplate by Nestlé: sedentary lifestyle to be avoided, starting from childhood

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Too often it is the children themselves who prefer to stay at home, and are more familiar with the TV/Tablet/Mobile-Sofa combination rather than exploring the healthy potential of their body. This does not help them to harmoniously develop their muscles and their developing skeletal system. It doesn't even help them assume correct posture. Instead, it leads them to settle into an overly sedentary lifestyle,...