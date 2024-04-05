Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Apples. Morgana: Melinda is the "director" for Europe
Consortium becomes exclusive licensee of the variety in the old continent
Melinda strengthens its role in the international fruit market by signing a contract for the exclusive production and sale of the Kizuri variety under the Morgana brand in Europe. The rights acquired by the license holder, ABCz, a Belgian company focused on the development of new apple and pear varieties, were sub-licensed directly by Melinda to the current Morgana producers: Krings in Germany, FruitMasters...
