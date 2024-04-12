Campari, new Ceo will take office on 15 April

The news was anticipated last September 12, 2023 (see EFA News article), and yesterday it was confirmed: Matteo Fantacchiotti was chosen as the candidate for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Campari following Robert Kunze-Concewitz 's decision to retire, even if he is confirmed on the board of directors as a non-executive director.

The appointment of Matteo Fantacchiotti will be approved during the meeting of the Board of Directors on 15 April 2024. During yesterday's meeting, the President and other Directors once again expressed their gratitude to Robert Kunze-Concewitz for his remarkable leadership and outstanding contributions as CEO over the past 17 years. The Assembly wishes him all the best for the future and welcomes him as a valued non-executive director.

The company specified that "in accordance with the Remuneration Policy and following the effective retirement of Robert Kunze-Concewitz from the role of CEO, the latter has accrued the right to receive the maximum amount of the Last Mile Incentive bonus, equal to € 30 million, as approved by the Board of Directors upon proposal of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee. This amount, which has already been completely set aside with the closing of the 2023 financial statements, will be paid by the Company by the end of the 2024 financial year. Further details will be provided in the 2024 Remuneration Report".

The new CEO Fantacchiotti has been responsible for Campari's Asia Pacific area since 2020. He previously developed his professional career in the beverage industry at Nestlé Waters, Diageo and Carlsberg Group, holding various managerial positions.