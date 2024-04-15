Sial Paris 2024: Italy has already conquered the record

In just under six months, the 60th edition of Sial Paris will take place (19-23 October 2024). The setting of the International Food Exhibition is that of the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Park. Over 7,500 exhibitors from over 130 countries are expected at the event hosted in the French capital. It is expected that operators coming from abroad will be 75% of the total. The theme of the 60th edition will be "Own the Change", with the aim of addressing food challenges and, in general, innovation. The presence of over 285 thousand operators is estimated, of which 8 thousand buyers with a total purchasing power of 50 billion euros. The Italian record should be highlighted: our country has the largest exhibition surface area (around 17 thousand square metres), followed by the French "hosts". Italy stands out in particular in three sectors: "Grocery, Dry Products"; "Dairy Products/Eggs"; "Confectionary products, biscuits and fine bread making".

Among the initiatives: Sial Insights (analysis of sector trends), Sial Innovation (future developments), Sial Start-Up (presentations of the most promising start-ups, which are expected to double in number compared to last year). 90% of the exhibition space has already been reserved, while ticket sales will begin in mid-April.

According to what was reported by the fair, 83% of buyers made purchases on site or after Sial; 9 out of 10 visitors consider the event strategic for their companies; the products on display are more than 400 thousand.

In addition to Italy and France, which will take the lion's share, there is an increase in the stands of China (over 6000 square meters of exhibition space), while India, Ukraine and African nations such as Ivory Coast and Senegal are also growing. Of note is the debut of Uganda, Libya and Iraq. Spain and the USA are announced among the great protagonists.