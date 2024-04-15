Carpenè Malvolti celebrates 100 years of Prosecco

The first hundred years of Prosecco. A lot has passed since Etile Carpenè - the second generation of the family - in 1924 - brought one of the most strategic decisions in the field of communication to the sparkling wine until then known as Italian Champagne, writing the term Prosecco on the label for the first time to confer a precise identity connotation as well as a specific geographical location in the area in which Glera, the vine that constitutes its essence, was cultivated. In fact, the label stated, together with the new terminology, the specific "Vino Pregiato Amabile dei Colli di Conegliano", effectively embodying ante litteram the recognition of the first territorial denomination that identified a specific viticultural area as well as the recognition of the subsequent DOC denominations of origin (1969) and Docg (2009).

The prestigious anniversary was celebrated this morning at Vinitaly, at the Carpenè-Malvolti stand, introduced by the presentation of the research "Etile Carpenè, the Innovator and the Communicator", curated by Ignazio Lombardo , Andrea Barone and Sharon Carducci , three former students university winners respectively in 2021, 2022 and 2023 of the Carpenè-Malvolti Degree Award, established in collaboration with the UICI, the Italian Universities and the Italian Capital of Culture Cities of Parma in 2021, Procida in 2022 and Brescia & Bergamo in 2023.

An event designed to celebrate the anniversary of that first inscription of the term Prosecco on the label and also to tell the story of the figure of Etile Carpenè, highlighting his significant cultural, social and economic contribution for the entire Prosecco Territory both from the point of view of innovation - which he began to pursue at a very young age in 1892, seeking to perfect the method already developed by his father Antonio for the sparkling process of Prosecco - and of communication, for which he was an absolute pioneer in the history of the company. It was Etile Carpenè himself, on the occasion of the Riunite Exhibitions of Milan in 1894, who proposed the first promotional message in modern history, having a reproduction of the medieval well built in Piazza XXVIII Luglio 1866 in Conegliano in the courtyard of the Sforzesco Castle to welcome visitors and offer their tastings of the product and also externalized it as the first advertising message in one of the main newspapers of the time.

The presentation of the research, conducted by Rai journalist Camilla Nata , took place in the presence of the mayor of Conegliano Fabio Chies and the head teacher of the Cerletti Institute of Conegliano Mariagrazia Morgan , as well as the students of the Enological School of Conegliano and the University of Parma.

“What we present today", comments Rosanna Carpenè , fifth generation of the family, "is the celebration of that strategic determination that my great-grandfather introduced with the intention of making our sparkling wine more representative and a true ambassador of our Territory, whose face it has effectively changed forever, bringing significant economic well-being. Today, I am here to testify how the involvement of new generations is still, after more than a century and a half, a priority for our company; We entrust the study of our history to them, who represent our future, so that they can contribute to developing decisions for a prosperous future of the Denomination and of viticulture as a whole".

In the historical account of the figure of Etile Carpenè , the contribution to the reconstruction of the company after the destruction following the two world wars and the illuminating decisions he sought in the field of corking, the shape of the bottles and all the characterizing elements also insists. the packaging of the product up to the revision of the content of the label, which in 1924 included the term Prosecco for the first time, indicative of both the type of product and the organoleptic characteristics and geographical location in the Treviso area. All innovations that have marked the history of Prosecco - today among the most famous and most exported wines in the world - and of the Territory which, thanks also to the precious work carried out since 1868 in the valorisation and better care of the vineyards, by Antonio Prima and Etile then, in 2019 it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

At the end of the research exhibition, the centenary bottle of "1924 Prosecco" was officially presented, a limited edition of only 1924 examples, which aims to be a concrete testimony of how this sparkling wine has solid foundations built on a great history of Enterprise and on a great wine culture perpetuated between generations. The composition of the selection is obtained for 90% from Glera grapes and for the remaining 10% from other historic white grape varieties of the Treviso area, grown in vineyards located on the DOCG hills - with a label, accompanied by a stamp indicative of the prestigious anniversary achieved. Today's event introduces a long series of celebratory moments, which will unfold throughout the current year at a national and international level.