Vinitaly 2024 closes with 97 thousand attendees

Vinitaly archives its 56th edition today with 97 thousand attendees. There was a slight increase in foreign operators from 140 countries to 30,070 (31% of the total), of which 1200 top buyers (+20% on 2023) from 65 nations selected, invited and hosted by Veronafiere in collaboration with Ice Agenzia.

Positive results also for Vinitaly Plus, the matching platform between supply and demand with 20 thousand business appointments, doubled in this edition, and for the Vinitaly and the city off-site event, which exceeded 50 thousand tastings (+11%). The 57th edition will be held in Veronafiere from 6 to 9 April 2025.

In the opinion of the president of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, “Vinitaly consolidates its business positioning and an increasingly central role in the international promotion of Italian wine. The data from the event, together with the positive feedback from the companies, confirm the industrial objectives of the current governance of Veronafiere, which is strongly committed to strengthening the Made in Italy wine trade fair brand around the world. The strengthening of collaboration with all institutional representatives goes in this direction, today at the forefront with Veronafiere in supporting the internationalization of the sector".

“The profiling of operators is among our main strategic objectives", comments the CEO of Veronafiere Maurizio Danese. "A result already achieved in the last edition, that of the turning point of Vinitaly, and continued this year also in relation to domestic demand , in particular that of the horeca channel through communication and marketing initiatives which have contributed to the increase in Italian presence. In recent days we have recorded positive reactions from companies, consortia and regional collectives. An injection of confidence in a complex moment in which we are committed to supporting the main ambassador and trailblazer product of the Bel Paese's agri-food in the world".

In terms of foreign attendance at Vinitaly 2024, the United States confirms itself in pole position with a contingent of 3,700 operators present at the fair (+8% compared to 2023). This is followed by Germany, the UK, China and Canada (+6%). Japanese buyers also increased (+15%).

Vinitaly closed, the first events on the foreign calendar are confirmed: Wine to Asia (Shenzen 9-11 May 2024); Vinitaly China Roadshow, Shanghai, Xian, Guangzhou (2-6 September 2024); Wine South America in Bento Gonçalves (RS) Brazil (3-5 September 2024); Vinitaly USA (Chicago 20-21 October 2024); Vinitaly @ Wine Vision (Belgrade 22-24 November 2024).