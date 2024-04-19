Culatello Zibello: production record in the last three years

Romeo Gualerzi (photo) has been confirmed as president of the Consortium for the Protection of Culatello di Zibello PDO until 2027. This is what the ordinary assembly decided, renewing its trust in the 53-year-old originally from Parma after his first role in the three-year period 2021-2024. The Consortium, which brings together all 23 PDO producing companies, with approximately 250 employees including direct employees and workers linked to related industries, has also confirmed Marco Pizzigoni (Al Vèdel) as vice president. The Board of Directors is completed by Maurizio Tosini (Sagem), Claudia Ferrari (Agricola Tre Valli) and Mauro Fara (Ibisi), through the appointment of the founding members Amedeo Magnani (Azienda Agricola Brè del Gallo) and Massimo Spigaroli (Antica Corte Pallavicina).

"It is a great honor to be reconfirmed as president, especially after receiving such positive feedback on my work from all the associates", declared Gualerzi immediately. "The challenges of the next three years are many, but I mention two in particular: the approval of the new specifications, already voted by the consortium members last year, and the further push on pre-sliced products, with which we are reaching markets and consumption never reached before" .

In the last three years, Culatello di Zibello Dop has reached the production record of 102,591 sealed pieces in 2022, constantly increasing the value of the pre-sliced product. In fact, in 2023 the trays represented 46% of annual production, contributing to exceeding 20 million euros in terms of consumer turnover. A real boom considering how in 2017 the sliced percentage represented only 8.7% of the overall production, for a value of 1.6 million euros (read EFA News).

"The new specification", continues Gualerzi , "will bring improvements to the quality of the product, adapting the safety controls, traceability and legality safeguards in the production area to further protect true excellence. As regards the pre-sliced , we are having great success especially in the three main European markets, namely France, Germany and Switzerland. The objective will be to grow even further in North America, where Culatello di Zibello Dop is still a prerogative of specialists who treat the whole product, while the The great advantage of the trays is being able to easily reach those who are curious to taste a product of absolute excellence."