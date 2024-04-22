Sigep China at the starting line with over 500 brands

Over 500 exhibiting brands from 30 different countries. These are the main numbers of the second edition of Sigep China and Anuga Select China, the two events taking place simultaneously at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group (through Ieg China) and Koelnmesse. A three-day event, from 24 to 26 April, in which the Italian and European sweet foodservice industry is represented thanks to Sigep China. And just like the 45th edition of Sigep (organised by the Italian Exhibition Group), which took place at the Rimini fair last January, the event in China represents the point of reference for innovation in the five major exhibition sectors: artisanal ice cream , bakery, pastry, chocolate and coffee. In fact, some of the main Italian and European brands are present: on the ingredient front, Babbi, Di Saronno, Mec3, Irca, Valrhona, the ice cream machines by Carpigiani and Ice Team and the coffee machines by Rhea, Nuova Simonelli and Eureka.

For Ieg, the event represents a great opportunity for growth with the aim of making Italian confectionery art increasingly known in China. And the Shenzhen catchment area is the perfect development pole: it is the economic engine of the Guandong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a true point of reference for the entire southern China market; market which, according to the most recent data, exceeds 1,700 billion dollars. It is no coincidence that in the first edition of Sigep China, 40% of visitors were 'decision makers', and the most represented countries, in addition to China, were Italy, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and the USA.

For the second edition of Sigep China, three areas are planned, where the main competitions that will give access to Sigep 2025 will take place. We start from the Gelato&Pastry Area for the Pastry Queen who will represent China at the Women's World Pastry Championship next year. 6 pastry chefs will compete in the competition: the jury president is Louie Ye, one of the most renowned Gelato&Pastry chefs in China. In the Bakery Area there will be space for the Chinese selection for the World Baking Championship (Bread in The City), which will also take place at Sigep 2025, with 8 teams made up of 2 competitors each. The event is organized in partnership with Richemont Club China, present through the jury president Gino Cao. The Coffee Area closes with two brewing and latte art competitions organized by Coffee T&I, one of the most important Asian magazines dedicated to the development of coffee, tea and ice cream. Finally, a Forum Area has been established which follows Sigep's Vision Plaza, with the most important talks dedicated to the 5 exhibition areas.

The second edition of Sigep China confirms the recent expansion of the Italian Exhibition Group towards Asian markets. In fact, in June there will be the big launch of Sigep Asia, scheduled in Singapore from the 26th to the 28th, which will include Café Asia, International Coffee & Tea Asia and Sweets & Bakes Asia. A real showcase of the artisanal ice cream, pastry, bakery, coffee and tea supply chains.