Bitburger Brewing Group: turnover rises but volumes sold fall

The Bitburger Brewing Group closes 2023 with a turnover of 776 million euros. These numbers are increasing in value (in 2022 they were 729 million), however compensated by a decline (-1.3%) in sales in volume. For the German brewery, business is going well in particular in the catering sector: both turnover (+12.9%) and sales (+3.7%) have grown in this area. The scenario on the retail sales front was...