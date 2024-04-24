Cibus 2024: Casalasco promotes the excellence of Italian tomatoes

Casalasco SpA will be present at the 22nd edition of the Cibus fair in Parma from 7 to 10 May, an unmissable and reference event for the Italian and international agri-food sector. This year Casalasco will stand out at the fair with a stand of over 180 square meters, located in Hall 05 at Stand 016, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in an engaging and informative experience. With its presence, the Group wants to share with the sector its constant commitment to promoting both the excellence of the Italian tomato and the entire agri-food ecosystem it represents, restoring value to all stakeholders in the chain.

On this occasion, the Group will present the restyling of the packaging of Pomì products, designed for consumers in the United States, Germany and Austria, strategic countries for the well-known brand as they are the first markets in terms of size and positioning.

From the selection of the seeds to the final distribution of the products, the Group will bring to Parma the entire supply chain which has always been guided by quality standards, continuous research and certifications which guarantee, in addition to an increasingly higher level of food safety, the protection of the environment and of people. In fact, through the use of advanced studies and technologies, Casalasco reduces the impacts of agricultural cultivation, promoting efficient use of precious resources such as water and nutrients. This sustainable approach not only benefits the environment but also ensures superior product quality for end consumers.