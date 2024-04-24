De Nigris 1889: Consul Roberts-Pounds visits the Caivano factory

De Nigris 1889, a historic brand in the production and sale of vinegars and condiments, had the honor of hosting a high-profile institutional visit by the Consul General of the United States of America in Naples Tracy Roberts-Pounds and his team.

The company, awarded the title of Historic Brand of National Interest in Italy by the Ministry of Economic Development, has a consolidated link with the United States, with an operational presence in the state of New Jersey and an administrative and production headquarters in the city of Totowa . With today's visit we wanted to celebrate 40 years of activity and relations between the company and the United States.

The visit of Roberts-Pounds and his team represented an important moment of exchange and collaboration for the de Nigris Group. The consul, accompanied by Armando , Raffaele and Luca de Nigris , visited the very modern Caivano factory, visiting the plants and greeting the company departments. The visit also provided space to discuss possible future opportunities for collaboration and strengthen trade and cultural ties between the two nations. Tracy Roberts-Pounds expressed her appreciation for De Nigris 1889's hospitality and commitment to promoting fruitful cooperation between Italy and the United States in the food sector.

“It was an honor to welcome the consul to our factory,” declared engineer Raffaele de Nigris , CEO of the De Nigris 1889 Group, “the partnership between our country and the United States is a fundamental pillar for economic development and social aspects of our communities. Our commitment to providing high-quality products for the American market reflects the trust and esteem we have in the American people and their institutions. This visit demonstrates De Nigris' constant commitment to consolidating working relationships and exchanges with the United States."

During the visit, a video was shown that illustrated the company's 40 years of activity in the United States, underlining the passing of the baton to the fourth generation, currently resident permanently in the United States.