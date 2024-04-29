Casalasco, revenues over 630 million euros

The meeting of Casalasco Società Agricola approved the 2023 financial statements with consolidated revenues growing by 27%, reaching over 630 million with an Ebitda of 81.1 million euros.

So yet another record year for the first integrated tomato supply chain in Italy specialized in tomato processing, packaging and marketing of its derivatives which, in addition to the economic-financial data, confirms its commitment to the environment, the territory and people.

The consolidated financial statements of the Casalasco Group confirm the positive trend of the organization based in Rivarolo del Re (Cr) which with its 5 factories processed 800,000 tons of fresh tomatoes in the last campaign, consolidating 7th place worldwide.

The final outlet markets are also continuously growing, over 75 in 2023, reached both with own brands (Pomì and De Rica) and with co-packing and private label activities which cover all continents with particular focus on the Far East between including Japan where the Group recently finalized the acquisition of De Martino, a primary commercial operator specializing in Asian and Scandinavian markets.

The share of turnover on international markets remains the fundamental asset for the Group's growth, amounting to over two thirds of the overall turnover with a share in the retail segment of 76% of the total. Tomato derivatives lead the product categories with 85% of revenues split between basic products, ready-made sauces and ketchup.

Supply Chain, Quality, Innovation, Research & Development, People, Environment and Safety are the pillars on which Casalasco's sustainable strategy is based, which adopts a transparent approach respecting all its stakeholders with the common mission of building an efficient and solid chain for the creation of value equally distributed along the supply chain.

Great attention has always been dedicated to people, the heart and driving force of Casalasco. With a peak of 2150 employees during the tomato campaign, the number of permanent employees increased by 10% in 2023.

If we add to the workers at the factories the related activities represented by the agricultural companies that are members of the Casalasco del Pomodoro Consortium and all the logistics and distribution activities of the group, the number of workers involved in the Casalasco supply chain is approximately 10,000 units, with an age average around 40 years.

The Group has carried out important staff growth projects with over 16,000 hours of specific training and welfare plans aimed at supporting employee well-being.

Casalasco's Quality department has carried out over a million qualitative analyses, overseeing all phases of the supply chain from the field to the distribution of each individual package and the Research & Development department has generated over 100 new projects relating to innovative recipes and packaging.

In this regard, the redevelopment works on the property near the Fontanellato plant began in 2023, with the aim of creating the Group's new Innovation Center aimed at centralizing all the Group's research activities in a single hub; the inauguration is scheduled for 2024.

Last year Casalasco invested approximately 30 million euros in order to improve production and environmental performance. The new three-year development plan includes investments in industrial assets for a total value of over 50 million euros focused in particular on energy efficiency, quality improvements and self-production of energy.

“Sustainability has been a primary focus for Casalasco for several years now", comments Costantino Vaia , CEO of Casalasco SpA "2023, in addition to the significant growth in terms of markets, products, revenues, margins, has also confirmed the concrete development of the social culture and environmental which has always involved us and driven our operations day after day".