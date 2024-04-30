Cibus/2. Modena balsamic vinegar: PDO and PGI consortia together

The Consortia for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena present themselves at the prestigious trade fair in Parma together as "Le Terre del Balsamico", a synthesis of the common purpose of the two consortiums relating above all to Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in the field of product promotion and valorisation.

Cibus 2024 will be an opportunity to discuss highly topical issues for the sector and for this purpose two talk shows are scheduled, both moderated by the journalist Francesca Romana Barberini , with the aim of raising awareness among the operators and professionals present at the fair about issues related to the importance of authenticity and how food and wine culture is capable of creating great economic and social value.

The first appointment is for Wednesday 8 May at 2.30 pm, with the talk show entitled "Authenticity has a unique taste. Protecting the value of authenticity in the time of fakes", in which institutional and consortium representatives are invited to participate . The talk show "Modena and Balsamic Vinegar: Telling the Taste of Culture and the Culture of Taste", scheduled for Thursday 9 May at 10.30, will see the participation of mainly representatives from the world of culture and journalism.

“Cibus will be an excellent opportunity", explains Enrico Corsini , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and of “Le Terre del Balsamico”, "to create synergy with a rich program of tastings and talk shows also in collaboration with other Consortia such as that of Lambrusco, Parmigiano Reggiano or the Consorzio Tutela Tutela Bianco dell'Appennino Centrale, underlining the importance of building partnerships capable of enhancing each other's excellent Italian agri-food products”.

In particular, tastings are the order of the day with daily appointments dedicated to how to recognize Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO and its refinements (Tuesday 7 May at 11.30 am, Wednesday 8 May at 12 pm, Thursday 9 May at 2 pm and Friday 10 am May at 12.30 pm) and on the Consortium Profile and how to recognize the organoleptic characteristics of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI (Tuesday 7 May at 12.30 pm, Wednesday 8 May at 11 am, Thursday 9 May at 3 pm and Friday 10 May at 11.30 am).

“It's an opportunity to discuss with professionals, to make people understand the complexity and preciousness of the world of Balsamic Vinegar", says Mariangela Grosoli , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and vice-president of "Le Terre del Balsamico" - both from the point of view of the centuries-old traditions at the basis of PGI and PDO Balsamic Vinegar, which have a common matrix, and from an economic point of view with a sector that produces around 100 million liters annually for a global turnover of almost one billion euros and an export that exceeds 90%. By addressing the markets as allies we increase our strength both in terms of the Traditional PDO, which is more suitable for pure use, and for the more daily use vinegar represented by the production of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. Cibus will also be an important opportunity to collaborate with other excellent products from our territory and beyond. Despite the success of the approval of the new GI regulation, there is still a long and arduous road ahead to make consumers aware of the product. importance of GIs both from an economic and social point of view".

In fact, there will be no shortage of tastings combined with other excellent Made in Italy agri-food products. Two meetings dedicated to pairing with other local products: Tuesday 7 May at 2pm the meeting "from Modena grapes to Balsamic Vinegar and Lambrusco", in partnership with the Consorzio Tutela Lambrusco, and Thursday 9 May "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and Parmigiano Reggiano” in collaboration with the Consortium for the Protection of Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese.

On Tuesday 7 May at 3.00 pm the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena meets Amedei chocolate, on Wednesday 8 May at 3.00 pm the Vitellone Bianco dell'Appennino Centrale PGI, in collaboration with the Protection Consortium of the same name and at 4.30 pm it is presented paired with ice cream. There will also be two meetings dedicated to the use of Modena Balsamic Vinegar in the field of Mixology, in the Masterclass formula in partnership with Choice Parma (Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9 May starting from 4.00 pm). All the appointments of Le Terre del Balsamico, yes will be held inside stand I 064 in Pavilion 5 of Fiere di Parma.