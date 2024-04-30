Campari completes acquisition of Courvoisier

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Campari Group has announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Beam Holdings France SAS (renamed Courvoisier Holding France SAS), which in turn owns 100% of Courvoisier SAS, owner of the Courvoisier brand, according to the terms previously communicated on 14 December 2023. On that date, the Group had entered into exclusive negotiations with Beam Suntory Inc. which had been...