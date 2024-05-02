Florida approves law: cultured meat is prohibited

"Keep farmed meat out of Florida": this is the spirit with which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday signed, making effective, the bill (SB 1084) which prohibits the production, sale, possession or distribution of meat grown in a laboratory in the territory of Florida, a State that is acting with the aim of "stop the objective of the World Economic Forum to force the world to eat meat and insects grown in a laboratory", we read in an official note, which adds: “As the World Economic Forum calls on the world to give up meat consumption, Florida is increasing production, and encouraging residents to continue consuming and enjoying 100% real Florida beef.”

“Today, Florida is fighting against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat insects or meat grown in Petri dishes to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers and we will save our beef.” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson echoes this: “Florida is taking a huge step in the right direction by signing the nation's first legislation banning lab-grown meat. We must protect our incredible farmers and the integrity of American agriculture."

“Lab-grown meat is a shameful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity, and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture,” the commissioner added, congratulating Governor DeSantis , Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo , State House Speaker Paul Renner , Senator Jay Collins and Representative Danny Alvarez "for standing up for Florida farmers and consumers. Together, we will keep Florida's agriculture industry strong and thriving,” concludes Simpson .

The state has taken the following actions to support its agriculture and meat industry:

- Modernize Florida's Right to Farm Act to protect viable agricultural businesses from frivolous lawsuits.

- Sign legislation to ensure that agritourism operators are entitled to protection from property tax assessments when operating on agricultural land.

- Streamline the steps for Florida farmers to receive agricultural sales tax exemptions.

- Restore funding for the 2022 Rural and Family Lands Protection Program to $300 million.

- Protect over 36,000 acres of farmland through this program.

- Invest more than $2.8 billion in Florida's agriculture sector in the Framework for Freedom Budget.

Additionally, to promote the growth of one of Florida's leading agricultural counties, Governor DeSantis awarded $6 million to Hardee County through the Job Growth Grant Fund. This award will help develop an industrial site there and build a 40,000-square-foot warehouse to encourage new companies to move to the area. This facility will also provide additional space for current operations on the site. The investment is estimated to create nearly 200 new jobs and help attract additional high-demand, high-wage jobs to the county. Since 2019, Florida has invested more than $195 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund to strengthen infrastructure and workforce training programs.

Below is the video of the press conference in Hardee County, during which Governor DeSantis signed bill SB 1084 yesterday: