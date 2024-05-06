"Cibus 2024": tomorrow ribbon cutting with Italian ministers Urso and Lollobrigida

Among the most curious novelties: the musical lollipops, the vegetable egg, the truffle salami with parmesan covering and the Modena balsamic vinegar chutney

Tomorrow on May 7 on the occasion of the 22nd edition of "Cibus", the Italian Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso and the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida will be present. Also present was the president of the Emilia Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini.

Government representatives will speak at the inaugural conference "International competitive dynamics in the agri-food sector", which will also be held tomorrow at 10:30 in the Plenary Room in Pavilion one. The conference, which will address the issue of the competitiveness of agri-food products in the international scenario and the potential impact of regulations on the future of trade flows, will see the participation of the president of Fiere di Parma Franco Mosconi, the president of Federalimentare Paolo Mascarino, the president of Ice Agency Matteo Zoppas.

Introducing the theme of the conference after the institutional greetings will be Fabio Antoldi, full professor of Corporate Strategy and Entrepreneurship - Department of Economic and Social Sciences of the Catholic University of the Sacro Cuore (Piacenza and Cremona branch), and Daniele Cerrato, full professor of Economics Corporate, International Business and Corporate Strategy-Department of Economic and Social Sciences Catholic University of the Sacro Cuore (Piacenza and Cremona branches).

Following, the round table, where Paolo De Castro, member of the European Parliament, will discuss with Nicola Levoni (president Levoni SpA), Giacomo Ponti (president Ponti SpA), Francesco Mutti – (CEO Mutti SpA) and Mauro Lusetti (president CONAD).

In the 2024 edition of the international food fair, there will be over a thousand new products that trace the new food routes, ready to conquer the national and foreign markets. Innovation, between tradition and contamination, in the name of taste, sustainability and well-being.

Among the most curious novelties: the musical lollipops, the vegetable egg, the truffle salami with parmesan covering and the Modena balsamic vinegar chutney. Furthermore, this will also be the "year of collagen", the protein present in a wide range of foods.

From today 6 May all the products on display are visible on the official Cibus website (www.cibus.it). The inaugural conference will be streamed on the Cibus YouTube page at this link.