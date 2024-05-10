Macfrut 2024 closes with 56,200 visitors (+13%)

The enthusiasm of the exhibitors confirms Macfrut as an international event for the fruit and vegetable supply chain. During the three days at the Rimini Expo Center there were 56,200 entries into the exhibition pavilions with an increase in attendance of 13% compared to last year. This is the most exciting edition ever, a clear indication of the dynamism of the operators and confidence in the future. There are many elements of satisfaction in this event which recorded a more accentuated growth on the first day of the fair: a very high quality level of visitors, operators and foreign buyers who were increasingly present, also due to the greater attractiveness of Italian production, and events of science with the world's leading experts.

“I would like to endorse the observation that an exhibitor made to me during the event, according to which Macfrut has become an essential event to understand in which direction the sector is going", states the president of Macfrut Renzo Piraccini . "Well, this is it the objective we have set ourselves and the awareness that the exhibitors have understood it tells us that we are going in the right direction. It is the teamwork of an entire supply chain that wins in Macfrut as confirmed by the success of this edition. For us, this goal is the starting point towards new challenges, aware that our country deserves an event of international scope. And precisely for this reason, starting tomorrow we will be working on an even richer and more international 2025 edition."

The next edition of Macfrut is scheduled for 7 to 9 May 2025: the presentation will take place on Wednesday 11 September in Cairo.