Lidl Italia: almost 94 thousand jobs created
The socio-economic impact balance sheet was presented
The “Socio-economic impact report of Lidl in Italy” drawn up by The European House – Ambrosetti was presented today. The study measured the impacts and contribution of Lidl to the creation of value for the country system, applying a multidimensional methodology capable of evaluating the company's contribution to the growth and development of the territories in economic and employment terms. In 2022,...
