Valsoia: revenues of 24.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Valsoia reported an improvement in revenues but, at the same time, "a decidedly negative trend in total packaged consumer goods volumes". This is what emerges from the additional periodic information as of March 31, 2024 approved today by the Board of Directors. "In the six months ending in March, our market shares grew in many of the main segments in which we operate....