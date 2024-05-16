Macfrut creates a bridge between Romagna and Argentina

A bridge between Italy and Argentina: it was built by the latest Macfrut, on the occasion of which contacts were initiated between the agri-food sector of Legacoop Romagna and the companies associated with the Federacion de Cooperativas Asociadas (Fecofe), an organization representing 58 cooperatives in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, La Pampa, Santa Fe, Salta, Chubut, La Rioja, Entre Ríos, Misiones and Mendoza.

The delegations that met in the stand flying the white-blue flag were led by the president of Legacoop Romagna Paolo Lucchi , and by the commercial manager of Fecofe Mateo Compagnucci . The meeting was also attended by the president of the Romagna Chamber of Commerce Carlo Battistini and Martin Vesprini , undersecretary for cooperation of the Ministry of Economic and Productive Development of the state of Rio Negro. Present were the coordinator of the Legacoop Romagna trade union area Simona Benedetti , and the coordinator of the Ravenna area Mirco Bagnari .

The participants discussed the possibility of developing contacts and collaborations between the fruit and vegetable cooperatives belonging to Legacoop Romagna and the realities belonging to the Argentine cooperative organization, in particular the five realities present in Macfrut (Argentina – Cooperativa CoopeKiwi Ltda, CoopeKiwi, Jucofer Coop, Establecimiento Frutmira - Empaque de Frutos Altamira, Terruño de la Patagonia).

The Argentina stand of Macfrut was promoted by the Italian-Argentine Chamber of Commerce in Italy and Sistema Mita agreement between the University of Parma and Uba (University of Buenos Aires). The double-title Master in Food Technology which is part of it has trained over a thousand professionals in the food sector from Argentina and throughout Latin America in recent years, counting among its teachers not only professors and researchers from the countries involved, but also specialists from the main food industries.