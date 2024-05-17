Food&Science Festival: Syngenta is the protagonist

Also this year Syngenta is a partner of the Mantova Food&Science Festival, now in its eighth edition. For the global giant, the Festival confirms itself as an important moment, one of the events linked to scientific dissemination which, more than any other, continues to bring citizens closer to the themes of innovation, agriculture and food production and to involve them in the diffusion of a scientific culture. The leitmotif of this edition is the exploration of the intricacies that unite food and science, a journey into the links between the agri-food sector and scientific investigation that will open up numerous dialogues on the future and how to make it better.

The first moment in which Sygenta was involved was "Open Science - Regenerative Agriculture comes from the soil", which is part of the program created by the company, Open Science, a series of meetings to discuss scientific topics. The event took place this afternoon at Palazzo della Ragione in Piazza Erbe in Mantua and was dedicated to Regenerative Agriculture to explore the practical experiences of some companies, highlighting not only the successes, but also the challenges faced, in order to encourage shared learning and the dissemination of best practices.

The second appointment is scheduled for Saturday 18 May, at 10.30 am at La Loggia del Grano, where Camilla Corsi, global head of Crop Protection research at Syngenta, will be at the center of a stimulating and in-depth discussion with Alessandra Pesce , research director of Create, on the topic of research in the public and private context. A unique opportunity to obtain a privileged perspective on the importance of research and innovation in the agri-food sector, offering an in-depth look at the processes and challenges that characterize this crucial area.

Finally, again on Saturday, at 5.30 pm, at Palazzo della Ragione, after the success of past editions, Syngenta is re-proposing the Happy Science Hour, the special aperitif that involves the Festival public in a moment dedicated to learning more about, an engaging format, significant topics related to innovation.

This edition will be dedicated to the journey "from field to table", an exploration that starts from the food we consume to analyze all the processes and tools that ensure its presence on our tables. Among the protagonists of this year there will be "Angello", the sweet and seedless mini-pepper developed by Syngenta, which Giovanni De Caro will talk about together with professor Luigi Cattivilli of Crea and, in the other stations, Camilla Corsi , Claudio Screpanti , researcher of the Soil Center of Stein, Juan Fernando Mejia De Los Rios of Syngenta Biologicals and Elisa Barbisan , Kam & Territory Sales Lead together with young researchers and some of the most brilliant scientific communicators: Simone Angioni , Stefano Bertacchi , Marco Martinelli and Ruggero Rollini , which will help make the experience engaging and informative for all participants.