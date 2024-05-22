European Vending Association: Sergio Barbarisi is the new president

The Executive Committee of the European Vending Association (Eva) has elected Sergio Barbarisi as new president. The change was sanctioned last May 14, during the meeting held on the sidelines of Venditalia. Barbarisi is 59 years old and is International Key Account Manager of Bwt water and more.

The new president of Eva boasts long experience in the automatic distribution sector gained in various companies including: N&W Global Vending and Wittenborg (now Gruppo Evoca), Vending System and Brita. Barbarisi has been a member of the Eva Executive Committee since 2021 and, with the election as president, takes the place of Paolo Ghidotti , in office since 2018.

Eva is a non-profit trade association founded in 1994, representing the interests of the entire European coffee services and vending sector towards the institutions of the European Union and other competent authorities or bodies.