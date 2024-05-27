Thai Prime Minister visits Italia Alimentari

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the Italia Alimentari (Cremonini group) plant in Busseto (Parma), as part of last week's official trip, which culminated with the meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The company visit took place on May 18th and the company announced it with a post on Linkedin.

"This visit - they explain from Italia Alimentari - represents an important opportunity for international exchange and collaboration, in which we were able to show our commitment to high quality Made in Italy food production".

Italia Alimentari is the subsidiary of Inalca which operates in the cured meats sector. The company exports to 50 countries and Thailand is an important reference market. The Busseto plant is the historic site of Ibis production, specialized among other things in the production of Culatello di Busseto Dop.

Also participating in the visit of the head of the Thai government was Augusto Cremonini , CEO of Inalca F&B, a company specialized in the international distribution of Made in Italy products which has an important headquarters in Thailand.