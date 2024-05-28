Ferrero: 90% traceable hazelnut supply chain

The Ferrero Group announced today, with the publication of the 15th Sustainability Report, the latest progress made in the sustainability field. Guided by the Ferrero Group's long-term commitment to generating a positive impact along the entire value chain, the Report shows the significant progress made within the four fundamental pillars: environmental protection, responsible sourcing of materials prime, promotion of responsible consumption and valorisation of people.

“The Ferrero Group recognizes the crucial role that the company plays in protecting the environment for future generations", declared Giovanni Ferrero , Executive Chairman of the Group. "We have reconfirmed with concrete commitments that sustainability is an integral part of the long-term strategy Ferrero's term. All four pillars of our sustainability framework guide every strategic decision we make. As the Group grows and diversifies its portfolio, we continue to enhance our long-term partnerships, particularly those dedicated to the communities in which we operate and where we source raw materials. We believe in the importance of these partnerships to make progress, advance the sector's social and environmental agenda and create value for society.”

The latest Sustainability Report, relating to the 2022/23 financial year, highlights Ferrero's continued focus on promoting greater transparency along the supply chain of its key ingredients, in line with the Group's responsible sourcing approach . In the hazelnut supply chain, Ferrero has achieved 90% traceability, a notable increase from 79% in the 2021/22 financial year, thanks to continuous collaboration with farmers, suppliers, institutions, universities and research centers to promote sustainable agricultural practices. In collaboration with partners present in the area, Ferrero has also contributed to addressing complex challenges present along the value chain, such as deforestation, in the areas where the Group sources its ingredients. For example, adopting satellite mapping to help increase cocoa traceability at farm level, which reached 93% in 2022/23. In addition to operating across the board with cutting-edge technologies, Ferrero is a long-standing member of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI).

Collaboration plays a fundamentally important role in accelerating progress towards combating the causes of child labor and forced labor. Ferrero continues to collaborate with Save the Children, which operates in 65 communities in the Haut-Sassandra region of Ivory Coast, a major cocoa sourcing country, reaching over 18,000 people. Ferrero also works with the Earthworm Foundation and the International Labor Organization (ILO), along the palm oil and hazelnut supply chains respectively, to help support responsible labor practices.

Other notable advances contained within the Ferrero Group Sustainability Report include: - 90.7% of Ferrero's packaging is now designed to be recyclable, reusable or compostable, up from 88.5% compared to 2021/22 . - Water consumption at Ferrero factories was reduced by 20%, thanks to reduction and reuse initiatives, compared to the reference year 2017/18 and by -9.6% compared to 2021/2022. - The Kinder Joy of moving project has involved over 60 million children since its launch in 2005, including 3.4 million in 2022/23 alone.