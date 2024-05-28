Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Schwarz Group (Lidl) experiencing limited growth
The discounter drives the revenues of the German holding, which ends the year with 200 more points of sale
The Schwarz Group, holding company of Lidl and Kaufland, closed the fiscal year (29 February 2024) with a turnover rising to 167.2 billion euros (8.5% on the previous financial year). Growth, therefore, continues but slows down as last year a +15.4% was recorded. Driving the positive trend is precisely the Lidl brand which stands at 125.5 billion euros: here too there is a slowdown but more limited...
