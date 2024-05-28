Schwarz Group (Lidl) experiencing limited growth

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Schwarz Group, holding company of Lidl and Kaufland, closed the fiscal year (29 February 2024) with a turnover rising to 167.2 billion euros (8.5% on the previous financial year). Growth, therefore, continues but slows down as last year a +15.4% was recorded. Driving the positive trend is precisely the Lidl brand which stands at 125.5 billion euros: here too there is a slowdown but more limited...