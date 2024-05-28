Despar awarded at Plma 2024

Despar was again awarded at the "Plma's 2024 International Salute to Excellence Awards" with two awards given to as many references which confirm the quality of the brand's product offering: these are the "Shortcrust pastries with fig filling", winners in the “Biscuits” category, and the “Bohème” aluminum coffee capsules, winners in the “Coffee” category, both from the Despar Premium line.

For the tenth consecutive year, Despar has seen some of its private label products awarded by Plma (Private Label Manufacturers Association) as part of the "World of Private Label" International Trade Show in Amsterdam, one of the most important sector fairs dedicated to Mdd.

In justifying the awards for the 2024 edition, the jury highlighted some of the peculiar features of the awarded products: for the "Shortcrust pastries with fig filling" the taste and quality of the packaging were highlighted, while the "Bohème" aluminum coffee capsules they were particularly appreciated for the quality, the recyclability of the capsules, the design of the packaging and the right price.

Both products that rose to the top step of the podium in the reference categories belong to Despar Premium, the branded line that identifies products that represent gastronomic excellence and local specialties selected to offer the best of Italian tradition, offering a wide range of PDO and PGI references with unique flavors linked to the territories of origin.

The award-winning Despar products were selected by Plma's international jury from 550 references from 72 retailers in 23 countries divided into 79 categories. The products were judged on concept, taste and appearance, packaging, as well as quality/price ratio.

“We are proud that, even in this edition of the award, our branded products have been appreciated and rewarded by the jury", commented Filippo Fabbri , general director of Despar Italia. "It is further confirmation of the centrality of Mdd for the our brand and the work carried out on our branded product lines which sees us committed every day to a constant implementation of the assortment with a view to innovation, sustainability and maximum quality, with the aim of satisfying our customers in segments of both mainstream and niche markets. Furthermore, the fact that two products of the Despar Premium brand were awarded is further testimony to the path undertaken in the development of our Mdd which focuses on quality, the valorisation of Italian regional specialties and on the competence of producers, even micro-local ones, who we select for our references. Mdd will continue to be a fundamental pillar of our development strategy: in the past year the branded product achieved sales to the public of 1 billion euros and our goal is to continue working on development and innovation to achieve by 2025 a market share of our MDD products of 25%, to ensure that the branded product increasingly becomes a distinctive feature of Despar and an element of recognition of our brand".

In past editions of Plma, both wines (from Valdobbiadene di Cartizze to Franciacorta, from Nebbiolo delle Langhe to Doc Conte del Doss Franciacorta Doc Pas Dosè Biologico, to Pintisanto Primitivo di Manduria Doc 2019) and yogurt (Yogurt Drink Despar) have received the prestigious recognition Vital), which preserves (Sea Bass Fillets in Despar Premium Olive Oil, Despar Premium Sicilian Caponata), as well as a product from the non-food world (XMe Toothbrush with Activated Carbon bristles), confirming the centrality that the Private Label covers for Despar.

The data as of April 2024 show Despar's MDD market share equal to 23.6%, up 1.3 points compared to the same period of the previous year. A development path achieved also thanks to the partnership with more than 400 suppliers, of which over 97% are Italian and contribute to the strengthening of the national production chain, with which the brand collaborates for branded products. Today there are 16 Mdd Despar lines for a total of over 4,700 references, which allow you to satisfy every spending need. The launch of over 200 new references is expected in 2024, in addition to the updating of existing lines, looking at new market trends and segments with interesting growth spaces such as premium and specialized assortments, products with a higher protein content or area of medium-high range products that enhance short supply chains and typical local products that have always been in the brand's DNA.