Dea Capital invests in Ñaming sandwiches

The Taste of Italy 2 investment fund, managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds Sgr, has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Grupo Ñaming (Ñaming-Sansala), a Spanish company specialized in the processing of fresh sandwiches and ultra fresh, in order to drive its growth in the Iberian Peninsula. Until now the company was owned by Talde Private Equity and Jorge Miranda , CEO and member of the founding family, who reinvested in the company and will remain as a minority shareholder in this new phase.

The value of the investment was not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and based in Mallén (Zaragoza), Ñaming has consolidated itself as a leader in the sandwich market in Spain, with sustained double-digit growth in recent years. Its extensive catalog of ready-to-eat products ranges from sandwiches and snacks to salads, stuffed wraps, yogurt, cut fruit, smoothies and desserts. With a turnover of 40.5 million euros and a team of 350 employees, the company is finalizing the launch of a new range of products. This step is part of the offer diversification strategy, thus strengthening the commitment to innovation and service excellence, two key elements of its success.

The Group, Ifs Food certified in its two factories in Mallén (Zaragoza) and Madrid, produces more than 160 thousand units a day guaranteeing the highest standards of quality and safety.

The acquisition of Ñaming Group is DeA Capital Alternative Funds' third investment in Spain, following Mercadona supplier Alimentación y Nutrición Familiar (Alnut) and the acquisition of a significant stake in restaurant chain Pizzerías Carlos. Leopoldo Reaño , Managing Director of DeA Capital Alternative Funds, confirms: “We are excited to support Ñaming and his team led by Jorge Miranda in this expansion project and to face the new challenges of production and sourcing in response to the growing demand experienced by the Group as a leader and reference player in the sandwich sector in Spain".

Jorge Miranda , CEO of Ñaming, is satisfied with the operation which “represents an important impulse for the growth of the company and for the development of its team. With over 34 years in business, as well as a recognition of Ñaming-Sansala's strategy and potential and its growing reputation for its great quality, convenience and price.” A spokesperson for Talde Private Equity said: “We are proud of the path taken by Ñaming in these 10 years as shareholders and of having participated in the consolidation of the national leader in the sandwich sector in Spain.”