Sigep 2025: pizza increasingly in the foreground

Sigep, the most important dessert and ice cream fair in the world, is becoming increasingly international and broadening its attention towards the pizza universe, a sector which according to the most recent estimates has a global value of more than 153 billion dollars (source Verified Markets Reports). And for the 2025 edition it will present itself with a renewed look, starting from the pay-off which will become: "Sigep World - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence". Dove World underlines the global centrality of the Rimini event recently supported by two new satellite shows in markets with great potential such as southern China and the Singapore area.

The event, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group, will be held at the Rimini fair from 18 to 22 January 2025. In addition to ice cream, which remains at the center of the event, the best selections of foodservice technologies and ingredients for the pastry world will be the protagonists, pizza, bread making and coffee, embracing an increasingly wider community: in the last edition, in fact, visitors arrived from 160 countries, also thanks to the 1,200 exhibiting brands from 35 countries. And in the last edition Sigep hosted over 500 buyers from 84 countries, creating more than 5,200 business meetings.

The 46th edition will maintain the five major supply chains. There will be ice cream, of course. After all, Sigep is the number one ice cream fair in the world, with the most complete offering and the participation of all producers, from technologies to ingredients, from semi-finished products to equipment. And alongside ice cream, there is pastry, bread, chocolate and coffee. But among the new features there will undoubtedly be the large space dedicated to pizza: Sigep World will therefore be the most important showcase for the product and its technologies, becoming a real point of reference. Italian Exhibition Group will also expand the exhibition area, strengthening the exhibition sector with two new pavilions in the east area up to 140 thousand square meters of exhibition space, to support the growth of the major event.

As always, large space will be dedicated to the most important talks from all the communities present. In particular, the opening one will focus on the most up-to-date foodservice trends, both national and above all international, confirming Sigep World as the most authoritative voice in the sector thanks to the launch of Sigep Vision, the global observatory on ice cream and ice cream trends. foodservice.

Ieg, in collaboration with the Ice Agency, brought numerous foreign presences from Europe, the Balkans area, Africa, North America, Central South America, Asia and South East Asia to Rimini last January. And the commitment for the 2025 edition will be doubled with a European road show scheduled for autumn to involve journalists and buyers, also thanks to the collaboration of the group's regional advisors, with a particular focus on importers, distributors, foodservice and hotel chains. As regards the individual supply chains, the Arenas and international competitions which saw 25 countries participate last January will naturally be confirmed. Finally, particular attention will be given to new trends on a global scale that will be presented at Sigep World. Specifically, the latest technologies of automatic coffee machines, with a clear improvement also on the sustainability front, leavened products and new pastry trends, as well as naturally the ice cream shop of the future, with the Rimini event being the main driving force for the diffusion of the Italian ice cream culture throughout the world.