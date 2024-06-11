Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Campari loses case against British microbrewery Dark Sky
For the multinational, the name of the brewery was confused with its Skyy Vodka: the judgment wrongs him
Sometimes David beats Goliath. It doesn’t always happen, but this time it happened. In Britain, where the giant Campari lost a trademark lawsuit against the microbrewery Dark Sky Brewery, deep in Teesdale County, near Durham, in the North Pennines, the northernmost section of the Pennine Mountains that runs north to south through the north of England. The brewery won a trademark dispute that lasted 18...
