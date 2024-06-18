High School Diploma. Sanpellegrino Observatory: students drink at least eight glasses of water a day

As final exams approach, students are faced with a period of great stress and cognitive effort. To adequately prepare for these school tests, a lot of study and great commitment are essential, but it is also important to take care of your physical and mental well-being. One of the fundamental aspects, often overlooked, is to hydrate adequately, to successfully face the challenges of these truly demanding weeks.

In fact, our brain is made up of approximately 77% water, and proper hydration helps improve short-term memory by increasing concentration and attention span. All fundamental factors for obtaining positive results, both during long periods of preparatory study and at the time of the exam. Dry mouth, headache and tiredness are, in fact, the first symptoms of dehydration which, in some cases, can also cause memory lapses.

For students, therefore, an adequate intake of water can make the difference, because a low level of hydration can cause significant fatigue of the brain, which will use all its resources in communicating the need for liquids. Consequently, students' performance will be less brilliant than that of those who manage to maintain balanced hydration.

“Water", explains Professor Alessandro Zanasi , expert at the Sanpellegrino Observatory and member of the International Stockholm Water Foundation, "is an essential element for the correct functioning of our cognitive and mnemonic abilities. In particular, during periods of intense effort, such as close to an exam, it is essential to ensure correct hydration to maintain optimal brain function. It is therefore recommended for all students to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and consume fruit and vegetables, which are important both for their high water and vitamin and mineral salt content".

Drinking water regularly ensures that brain cells are well nourished and operational, allowing for greater mental clarity and responsiveness, thus allowing students' brains to work to the best of their ability.