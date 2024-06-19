Asian food on display in Singapore

The highly anticipated Growth Asia Summit 2024 is one month away and will be held at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 16 to 18 July 2024. Organized by NutraIngredients-Asia.com, a group specialized in B2B media, business intelligence and events, and FoodNavigator-Asia.com, an online newspaper specializing in food. The event promises to be the highlight of the year for the industry, as an official statement points out. An event "able to offer unparalleled networking opportunities and exclusive insights into the dynamic landscape of the food, beverage and nutrition industry in Asia".

The summit, which will focus on "The Greatest Growth Opportunities for the Food, Beverage and Nutrition Sector in Asia", will explore the latest market trends that are driving growth across the region.

The first day will focus on infant and maternal nutrition, food and nutrition for children and women’s health, with speakers from Amway, Danone, ByHealth and Haleon. The second day of the conference entitled "Explore nutrition for an active lifestyle" talks about protein trends and the innovation of healthy products for the traditional market: the speakers of Pepsico, Mondelez, Nestlé and IC Beverage discuss as well as an interesting round table on the Apac regulatory landscape.

The third day will feature an in-depth study on healthy ageing and future innovation opportunities through customization and emerging technologies, with speakers from H&H, GNC, Blackmores and LifeSpace.

On all three days, underlines the official note, "we will pay particular attention to the crucial role that probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics and postbiotics can play in meeting the health needs of the region and providing vast opportunities for new product development, with the valuable support of our partners of the International Probiotics Association".