Parma ham at the Summer Fancy Show in New York

The Parma Ham Consortium flies to New York where it will be the protagonist of the Summer Fancy Food Show from 23 to 25 June. The reference fair for the food and beverage sector on the east coast of the United States confirms itself as an unmissable event for the Parma PDO protection body which, as usual, presides over the event with an institutional stand, where there will be representatives of numerous member companies.

"As is known, the United States represents the main commercial outlet for us after Italy, a market which in 2023 absorbed almost a third of the total volume of our exports. The product enhancement activity that we carry out in the USA is of interest various segments, not least that of away-from-home consumption, in which we are activating important collaborations, our presence at the Summer Fancy Food Show is even more important and strategic, since it allows us, in our first foreign market, to network. and have fruitful exchanges with industry professionals", comments Alessandro Utini , president of the Parma Ham Consortium.

In 2023, Parma Ham exports generated a turnover that exceeded 280 million euros, thanks to a total of approximately 2,450,000 hams that left Italy to head to foreign markets. Of these, over 720 thousand were sold in the US market, which confirms its leadership in the import of PDO and the consolidated appreciation for this product, a symbol of our country's gastronomic tradition.