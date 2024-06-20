Macfrut's show in Egypt

Macfrut 2025 presents itself in Egypt. Appointment in Cairo on Wednesday 11 September where the press conference to present the 42nd edition of the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair is scheduled.

Exhibiting companies participating in the next edition of Macfrut, scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 7 to 9 May 2025, will also be able to take part in the mission to Egypt, in particular companies interested in the strategic area of the Middle East which will be at the center of the international focus in the next edition of the Fair.

The event in the North African state includes B2B meetings, networking activities and company visits in collaboration with Ice Agenzia. Participants in the mission, scheduled for 9 to 11 September, will only have to pay travel and accommodation costs, expected at 1,200 euros per person. Companies interested in the mission in Egypt can contact Valentina Piraccini , head of the Macfrut Foreign Office: [email protected]