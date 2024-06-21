Sigep Asia: the first edition is underway

Italian Exhibition Group adds another flag on the Asian continent and inaugurates Sigep Asia, at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore from 26 to 28 June 2024. This is the first edition of the satellite show of Sigep World which will showcase over 300 exhibiting brands Singapore and 31 countries, including Italy, Kuwait, China, Malaysia, Japan, Austria and Mexico. The first edition of Sigep Asia attests to the extent of Sigep World's internationalization strategy which is consolidating its expansion plan in Southeast Asia, offering companies a valuable showcase to develop their business. Singapore is known for being the Food & Beverage capital of Asia with a market that exceeds 12 billion dollars and which is estimated to grow by 4.47% per year (Cagr 2024-2028).

Among the Italian brands at the fair there will be no shortage of the most representative ones of the Sigep Word community such as Carpigiani, Casa Optima/Mec3Fabbri1905, Gelmatic, Isa, Moretti Forni, Unox, La Marzocco, Nuova Simonelli, Saeco, Segafredo Zanetti, Caffè Carraro, Essse Caffè, Eurovo, Zanolli. The opening ceremony will see the presence of the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Culture of Singapore, Ms. Low Yen Ling, who will inaugurate Sigep Asia simultaneously with the 5th edition of Restaurant Asia – organized by Ieg Asia in collaboration with Restaurant Association of Singapore (Ras) and with Specialty Food & Drinks Asia, Specialty Coffee and Tea Asia and Food2GO Asia.

Thanks to the partnership with Ice-Italian trade Agency, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and Asean Restaurant Alliance, Sigep Asia will represent, from products to technologies, the entire Food&Beverage sector with its main exhibition sectors: ice cream, pastry, bakery, coffee and you.

During the three-day event, buyers and sector operators will have the opportunity to delve deeper into Italian gastronomic culture in masterclasses organized by the best chefs and pastry chefs from Richemont Club Italy, the International Union of Bakers & Confectioners, the Pastry Chef Ambassadors of Italian Excellence and the Italian Federation of Chefs . Artisanal ice cream will be the theme of the masterclasses conducted by the most important companies in the sector such as Carpigiani and by the master ice cream maker Eugenio Morrone , champion of the 2020 Gelato World Cup and President of the jury of the last Junior Pastry World Cup; while master pastry chef Giuseppe Piffaretti will hold a workshop on panettone. The promotion of Italian Food&Beverage culture will continue in the Italian Trade Agency Lounge, where visitors will be able to meet Italian Chefs and discover the secrets of their art.

Sigep Asia aims to project the Food & Beverage sector into the future, dedicating seminars and meetings to Technology and Sustainability, but also to the theme of Corporate Culture & Leadership, such as the Ras Leadership Symposium seminar led by Will Scott. Furthermore, the gurus of the Food&Beverage sector will welcome visitors to a round table organized by the International Food&Beverage Association, while the cutting-edge technologies of the Ho.re.ca. sector. the Technology & Innovation Pavilion and the Sandbox will dominate, the area in which to discover revolutionary and green solutions for catering.

The Singapore National Coffee Championships hosted by the Singapore Coffee Association will also be held during Sigep Asia. This year the competitions will be: Singapore National Barista Championship (SNBC), Singapore National Brewers Cup (SNBRC), Singapore National Latte Art Championship (SLAC) and Singapore Cup Tasters Competition (SCTC). The winner will represent Singapore at the 2025 World Barista Championship.