Ammodernamento frantoi: Calabria prima regione ad avviare Pnrr

Oils and condiments Cibus/2. Modena balsamic vinegar: PDO and PGI consortia together

Tastings and other promotional and dissemination activities during the trade fair event

The Consortia for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena present themselves at the prestigious trade fair in Parma together as "Le Terre del Balsamico",... more