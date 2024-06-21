VéGé Group: turnover rises to 13.78 billion euros

The VéGé Group shareholders' meeting approved the 2023 consolidated financial statements thanks to which the first Modern Distribution Group in Italy celebrates 65 years since its foundation, bringing the number of consecutive financial years closed in the name of growth to ten.

Although 2023 has revived and sometimes exacerbated the difficulties linked to the inflationary spiral that have made the market uncertain for over two years, the approved financial statements restore the image of a VéGé Group that is more solid and cohesive than ever, focused on the mission of guaranteeing quality and convenience to the end customer and absolute protagonist in the retail scenario in Italy. The first data highlighted is the jump in consumer turnover, which stands at 13.78 billion euros, equal to +9.4% on an annual basis; this supports the projections for 2024, with the recent entry of the Apulia company, which estimate a further progression to 15.70 billion euros (+14%).

VéGé also confirms itself, on the basis of the Gnlc-NielsenIQ surveys, as the Italian large-scale retail organization with the highest growth rate at a national level. If at the end of 2023 the Group was in fifth place in the Gnlc ranking with a market share of 7.5%, in the edition released at the end of March 2024 VéGé reached fourth position with a share of 8.3%. Furthermore, also in terms of Gnlc, Gruppo VéGé is first in terms of Non Food potential (13.8%) and third in terms of number of sales points.

The VéGé Group's commitment to supporting the growth of its multi-brand and omni-channel sales network is reflected both in the opening, planned for the current year, of 79 points of sale including hypermarkets, supermarkets, C&C and new units in specialized and in self-service, and in the development of services linked to the online shop and home delivery. In fact, at present, the active "click & collect" collection points have reached 290 and 11 regions are covered by home delivery through the agreements signed with Glovo, Everli and Alfonsino. Furthermore, two further partnerships are being defined with a view to expanding the service.

Also in 2023, the National Promotional Plan, made up of hundreds of items at discounted prices present in rotation across the entire VéGé national sales network, confirmed itself as a concrete tool to stem the effects of inflation on the shopping cart by transferring estimated savings to consumers , with national references alone, in over 778 million euros. Social cohesion and closeness to communities In terms of initiatives, an expression of closeness to communities and aimed at promoting social cohesion, VéGé Group can boast the success, in 2023, of both "We love school", the continuity program on a national scale involved over 7062 schools throughout Italy, and the third edition of "We love sport", which saw the participation of over 5669 Amateur Sports Associations.

The shareholders' meeting also approved the new corporate structure, thus simplifying intergroup processes. All the member companies of the VéGé Group also join the new VéGé Retail scpa, which has just been transformed into a consortium.