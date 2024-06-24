Summer Fancy Food. Modena Balsamic Vinegar enchants New York

The Consortia for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, united under "Terre del Balsamico", present at the 68th edition of the Summer Fancy Food Show 2024 taking place from 23 to 25 June at the Javits Convention Center in New York. The main American fair dedicated to operators in the world of Food & Beverage, the Summer Fancy Food Show has always represented a prestigious showcase in which Italian agri-food companies have the opportunity to meet buyers and professionals from all over the world, present their excellence, do promotion and networking.

At the prestigious trade fair in News York the two Consortia presented themselves for the first time under the common flag of "Le Terre del Balsamico", which summarizes the common purpose of the two consortiums, especially in the field of product promotion and valorisation. On this occasion the Consortia met the institutions present starting from the italiab Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida , to Mariangela Zappa , Italian ambassador to the United States of America, to the president of the Emilia Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini , to the Regional Councilor for Agriculture Alessio Mammi , former minister and MEP Paolo De Castro , Dominga Cotarella new president of Terranostra, as well as chefs Cesare Casella and Fabrizio Facchini ambassadors of Italian Cuisine in New York. There was no shortage of sector operators with whom to talk about new collaborations and export opportunities, deepening their knowledge of authentic and certified products.

The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI and the Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO were also present at the stand of the Emilia-Romagna Region, protagonists of presentations and tastings within the rich calendar prepared by the Department of Agriculture to present to the US market its excellent PDO and PGI products. “The Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is a precious ambassador of Made in Italy in the world", declares Enrico Corsini , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, "we are proud to be in New York for such an important event to raise awareness the economic and also social and cultural value of the excellence of our territory. Our presence at this important event is also enriched by being alongside the Emilia-Romagna Region and by the possibility of creating synergies with other Consortia to make the American consumer aware of the possible uses of the precious Traditional Modena".

“It's an opportunity to discuss with professionals, to make people understand the complexity and preciousness of the world of Balsamic Vinegar", echoes Mariangela Grosoli , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and vice-president of "Le Terre del Balsamico" "The Balsamic Vinegars of Modena, both PGI and PDO, have a common origin, the centuries-old tradition of the territory combined with the resourcefulness of the entrepreneurs who have been able to develop a sector that overall produces around 100 million liters with turnover and exports approaching one billion" .

For the three-day event the two Consortia have prepared a full calendar of tastings. The Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Dop was thus presented in its two versions aged for 12 years and Extra Vecchio aged at least 25 years, while central in the tastings of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena was the "Consortium Profile", the official segmentation system of the 'Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. B2B Educational events have also been scheduled, training sessions dedicated to US importers in partnership with Euroservizi Impresa. Great success and appreciation of the "pairing events" which saw the meeting of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI with Gelato By Patrizia Pasqualetti , which involved the representatives of the two Consortia Andrea Mancuso Morini ( Balsamic Vinegar of Modena) and Eleonora Vittoria Rosi (Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena) with the same owner of the shop and the brand ambassador of Le Terre del Balsamico Francesca Romana Barberini .

The partnership with Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti had already begun on Friday 21 June, outside the fair in the Downtown store with the activation of the promotion "The lands of Balsamic - i.e. Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI & Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO - meet Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti” where visitors were able to taste the “Raspberry ice cream with aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI” and the “Pistachio ice cream with Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO”, as well as receive information on the products.