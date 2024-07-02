Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Carrefour is betting its cards on Uvesco... but it won't be easy
Group wants to acquire the Spanish chain, whose price is estimated between 700 and 800 million euros
The news has been bouncing around numerous international media for a few days: Carrefour intends to acquire the Spanish company Uvesco. The negotiation, however, will not be the simplest, given the fierce competition. Uvesco is a Spanish supermarket chain, especially widespread in the north and center of the Iberian peninsula (particularly in the Basque Country), present with the BM Supermercados and...
lml - 42094
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency