Constellation Brands: First quarter earnings beat expectations
On an annual basis, the US group sees revenues rise to $2.66 billion
The stock market toasts Constellation Brands' results driven by strong demand for its core beer brands such as Modelo Especial and Pacifico. The group (which controls brands such as Corona, Meiomi, Kim Crawford, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, High West Whiskey, Casa Noble Tequila, Schrader Cellars, Double Diamond) had a positive first quarter, exceeding Wall Street estimates. Constellation...
