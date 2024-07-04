Nestlé Italy: three months' paid leave for 82% of new fathers

The Group expands the frontiers of corporate welfare, and also adds free telemedicine and constant commitment to smart working to the "Nestlé Baby Leave"

82% of new fathers or second caregivers in the Nestlé Group in Italy have taken advantage of "Nestlé Baby Leave", the 100% paid three-month leave introduced by the company starting from 2022. These numbers confirm that the initiative is very appreciated by new fathers who work at Nestlé and stand out as a particularly positive example compared to the real situation in our country. According to the latest INPS data, in fact, 64% of new fathers choose to take advantage of the ten days of leave provided by law. This shows that there is room to overcome the socio-cultural legacies that still affect new parents and employers.

The Nestlé Group was the first in Italy, in 2012, to provide two weeks of paternity leave and, ten years later, it continued to demonstrate that it is a trailblazer in corporate welfare policies and parenting support measures. All to encourage shared parenting, in order to combat the gender gap. Nestlé, in fact, is aware of the role and responsibility that a large company has in providing its contribution to improving the lives of its people and stimulating change, including at a cultural level, in the world of work and in society. Proof of this is also the birth rate in the company, which is equal to 1.6 children per woman, compared to the Italian average which stands at 1.24.

Since 2008, Nestlé has also been the first company to offer parents the opportunity to bring their children to the office during school closures through the “90 Days” initiative, which guarantees complete care for children during school hours for 6 consecutive weeks. work hours. Furthermore, in 2023 alone, in our country Nestlé contributed to the payment of 27 nursery fees for the children of its collaborators, for an amount of almost 75 thousand euros.

And among the innovations launched by the company in 2024, thanks to the renewal of the supplementary contract signed with the trade unions, there is a free telemedicine service which people and their relatives can use for a remote consultation, available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, with doctors or specialists regarding non-urgent health problems.

This activity adds to the package of health protection measures that Nestlé already offers to its employees and which includes a psychological support desk, various types of medical visits and an oncology prevention program in collaboration with various bodies, including the League Italian Association for the Fight against Cancer (Lilt). Overall, in 2023, 1,090 specialist medical visits were carried out by Group people at the various company offices and 358 training and therapy sessions related to psychological well-being were provided free of charge to employees.

Other solutions introduced by the Group with the aim of meeting the needs of its collaborators are Fab Working, the flexible and balanced smart working model developed by Nestlé, which over 2000 of its people benefit from, and the Nestlé Welfare Program ( Wellnest), the new corporate welfare program which among its many services includes the Employee Assistance Program with which it gives Group people the possibility of obtaining support in stressful situations for problems in various areas, such as those relating to legal issues civil or family.

“We are convinced that the growth of our company is strongly connected to the well-being of all the people who work, directly or indirectly, with us and, for this reason, we are dedicated to improving the quality of life of individuals and the communities in which we operate”, said Marco Travaglia, president and CEO of the Nestlé Group in Italy. “We have been and continue to be real trailblazers in terms of corporate welfare and parenting support, stimulating other companies to change pace and mentality in the world of work. For this reason, I believe it is very important to weigh not only the economic impact of a company, but also its social impact. It is the next challenge that we intend to present shortly."