Fondo Italiano d'Investimento enters the capital of Trinità
The aim is to support the development process (also by acquisitions) of the cured meats company
Fondo Italiano d'Investimento Sgr announces its entry into the capital of the company Trinità SpA – Industria Salumi, an Italian company with headquarters in Vallese di Oppeano (Verona). Carried out through the Fondo Italiano Agri&Food (Fiaf), the sectoral vehicle with which Fondo Italiano d'Investimento aims to "support the excellence of the Italian agri-food supply chain, the operation is aimed at...
EFA News - European Food Agency
