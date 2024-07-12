Newlat, OK to Princes acquisition

Following the press release issued by Newlat Food on 27 May 2024 regarding the signing of an agreement for the acquisition by the Company of the entire share capital of Princes Limited currently held by Mitsubishi Corporation, Newlat announces that, in dated 10 July 2024, all the conditions precedent set out in the agreement to proceed with the closing of the Transaction have been fulfilled.

Therefore, the parties have agreed that the closing of the Transaction will take place on 30 July 2024.