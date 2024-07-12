Amadori: revenues rise to 1.78 billion euros

In a constantly evolving macroeconomic and international framework characterized by profound changes, Amadori closed the financial year to 31 December 2023 with good performance and economic-financial results: revenues of 1.78 billion euros, Ebitda of 126 million euros, net result of 28.5 million euros and shareholders' equity of 377 million euros.

Overall, the growth in company turnover stood at +2.5%, thanks to the increase in volumes and sales prices of value products, in addition to the important investments in the Italian integrated supply chain, which confirms itself as the main strategic response to guarantee competitiveness. Among the actions aimed at developing and enhancing supply chains is the strategic partnership, in October 2023, with Forno d'Oro - a company specialized in the production of poultry meats with a high service content - which led the group to increase operational flexibility and to further strengthen its supply chain (read EFA News).

With reference to sales performance, the large-scale retail channel recorded substantial stability (+0.7% in value), the Normal Trade channel grew by +2.3% in value and the Away from Home channel continued its growth, with Italian "Out of Home" consumption exceeding pre-Covid levels in absolute value in 2023, thus representing one of the main development channels for Amadori.

During the year, investments were confirmed and increased, bringing the commitment to strengthen supervision along the entire integrated supply chain to around 70 million euros, which at the end of 2023 employs a total of over 9,300 workers and is made up of 19 production sites ( including food processing plants, primary logistics platforms, feed mills and hatcheries), to which they add 16 distribution centers between branches and agencies and around 800 farms, both directly managed and under agreements.

Thanks to its Italian supply chains, integrated and attentive to sustainability, Amadori aims to offer a varied, quality protein diet characterized by different "colours": from poultry meat ("white" proteins), to eggs and egg products ("yellow" ), from pork (“pink” proteins, marketed through the Lenti brand, acquired in 2022) to the “Veggy” Amadori line (“green” proteins, based on legumes). A wide range of products that testifies to the path undertaken by the group, to evolve its offer of "natural" proteins and become the most sustainable and innovative Italian Protein Company, as summarized by the new corporate brand "Amadori - The Italian Protein Company", through an offer suitable for all consumers.

In line with this vision, the new 2024-2028 Strategic Plan was launched, which sets medium-long term objectives and outlines the path that will guide the company in its evolution into a cultural and market leader. The various areas of growth include, among other things, the development of the presence in the "Out of Home" sector: in 2023 the restaurant chains in Italy recorded double-digit annual growth (around 11%) and they represent an important opportunity to support company growth.

“The 2024-2028 Strategic Plan will be a path in which our efforts will focus on the main directions of strengthening Brand Reputation, the search for operational efficiencies and the valorisation of internal resources, as well as reducing dependence on exogenous factors, through significant investments. These objectives converge towards a single paradigm: concentrating resources on creating value”, declares Denis Amadori , CEO of the group.