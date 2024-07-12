Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
The veggie world enters the KFC menu
Bet on the Italian market: "63% of young people consider the availability of veg alternatives important"
The plant world has officially entered the KFC menu in Italy thanks to the first line of veggie products. A first time for vegetarians, underlines the company statement, that "finally they can try the unmistakable Original taste of Colonel Sanders". But also a first time "unforgettable" for regular consumers, who "will be surprised to love a product without chicken, but with the unmistakable crunchiness...
EFA News - European Food Agency
