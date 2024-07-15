Irca, agreement with Domori Professional for premium cocoa

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Irca, one of the international leaders (from one billion Euro in revenues) in the production of chocolate, creams, fruits, pistachios, decorations and other high-quality ingredients for the food industry, has acquired the right to excuses on Domori Professional products. Through the transaction Irca, a subsidiary of private equity Advent International, has obtained the exclusive right to use the Domori...